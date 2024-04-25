HCSO looking for 'dangerous' person of interest in death investigation

DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a death in Dover.

According to a release, the investigation is taking place in the 3700 block of Sumner Road.

The person of interest has not been located yet, and deputies describe him as a Hispanic male who possibly goes by Angel. He is to be considered dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to call 813-247-8200.

The investigation is still ongoing.

