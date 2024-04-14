HCSO investigating after man shoots at 3 deputies while at Tampa park

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that resulted in three deputies being shot at while at a Tampa park on Sunday.

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, HCSO deputies were patrolling the Beacon Meadows Park area. They saw 32-year-old Anthony Carpenter, who had trespassed from the park the day before.

HCSO Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer said Carpenter isn't allowed at the park and has an "aggressive" dog.

Deputies asked him to leave, but Carpenter was "defiant," according to officials. For 25 minutes, deputies tried to de-escalate the situation, but Carpenter refused to comply with their commands.

During that time, deputies asked Hillsborough County Animal Control Services to respond. Police said Carpenter was still "extremely defiant."

Once he noticed Animal Control on scene, he walked into a field, prompting deputies to draw their tasers.

Carpenter still did not follow the orders of the deputies, so they used their tasers on him, causing him to fall to the ground.

While Carpenter was on the ground, he shot three times using a firearm from one of the pockets of his jacket, hitting the shoulder mic that one deputy was wearing.

Despite the shots fired, the deputies were uninjured and Carpenter was later arrested.

Carpenter is expected to face charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, resisting a law enforcement officer with violence, and armed trespassing.

Watch the full press conference from Maurer below.