HCSO honors woman who fought off attacker

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office awarded the 24-year-old woman who fought off an attacker at a gym on International Women's Day.

Nashali Alma received the first Strength and Courage Award given out in HCSO history.

In January, Alma made national news after she fought off an attacker at the Oaks of Woodland Park apartments in Tampa. Surveillance video showed Alma fighting off her attacker for more than a minute, then breaking free and running out of the gym to call 911. After the attack, Alma spoke out about her experience.

During the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Quarterly Awards, a department spokesperson said Alma was honored "because of her courage and determination to never give up."

She received a standing ovation. After the ceremony, Alma told us she was glad her story can inspire others.