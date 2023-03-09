Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

HCSO honors woman who fought off attacker

Nashali Alma receives HCSO's Strength and Courage Award.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office awarded the 24-year-old woman who fought off an attacker at a gym on International Women's Day. Nashali Alma received the first Strength and Courage Award given out in HCSO history.
woman honored.png
Posted at 2:22 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 14:22:22-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office awarded the 24-year-old woman who fought off an attacker at a gym on International Women's Day.

Nashali Alma received the first Strength and Courage Award given out in HCSO history.

In January, Alma made national news after she fought off an attacker at the Oaks of Woodland Park apartments in Tampa. Surveillance video showed Alma fighting off her attacker for more than a minute, then breaking free and running out of the gym to call 911. After the attack, Alma spoke out about her experience.

During the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Quarterly Awards, a department spokesperson said Alma was honored "because of her courage and determination to never give up."

She received a standing ovation. After the ceremony, Alma told us she was glad her story can inspire others.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's End Hunger for All Families! Join us and Help with ABC Action News Gives' Food for Families Virtual Food Drive.