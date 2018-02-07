HCSO: Deputy-involved shooting injures two people outside of Home Depot

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a deputy-involved shooting that left two people shot Tuesday night outside a Home Depot.

A man and woman were shot by two deputies during an undercover investigation to get illegal guns off the streets. Getting weapons off the streets is something Danny Alvarez, the Public Information Officer, said the sheriff's office does often to keep people safe and guns out of the hands of criminals.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Home Depot located at 9941 East Adamo Drive, according to officials.

The man and woman were transported to Tampa General Hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. No deputies were injured.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.