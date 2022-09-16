HCSO arrests Tampa music teacher for allegedly sexually battering student

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a music teacher for allegedly sexually battering one of his students at Music Showcase in Tampa.

According to HCSO detectives, in March a father signed his 15-year-old child up for guitar lessons at Music Showcase on the 400 block of Oakfield Drive. The child had the lesson once a week with Jason Troche, 34.

Detectives said starting in June, Troche began having sexual contact with the student multiple times. The alleged sexual battery continued through September, according to HCSO.

The Sheriff's Office said Troche also sent inappropriate messages through social media to his student.

HCSO said Troche told investigators he knew the victim was underage and that he had sexual relations with the victim.

"It’s upsetting that a person put into a position of trust and care for one of our children has violated that trust with his disgusting actions," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We’re not done with this case. We continue to investigate and ask if there are any more victims of this music teacher, please reach out to us. Let us seek justice for you, and get you the help and care you will need."

Anyone with additional information, or who feels they may have been a victim of Troche was asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.