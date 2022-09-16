Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

HCSO arrests Tampa music teacher for allegedly sexually battering student

Jason Troche
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Jason Troche, 34, is accused of sexual battery on one of his music students.
Jason Troche
Posted at 1:24 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 13:24:46-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a music teacher for allegedly sexually battering one of his students at Music Showcase in Tampa.

According to HCSO detectives, in March a father signed his 15-year-old child up for guitar lessons at Music Showcase on the 400 block of Oakfield Drive. The child had the lesson once a week with Jason Troche, 34.

Detectives said starting in June, Troche began having sexual contact with the student multiple times. The alleged sexual battery continued through September, according to HCSO.

The Sheriff's Office said Troche also sent inappropriate messages through social media to his student.

HCSO said Troche told investigators he knew the victim was underage and that he had sexual relations with the victim.

"It’s upsetting that a person put into a position of trust and care for one of our children has violated that trust with his disgusting actions," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We’re not done with this case. We continue to investigate and ask if there are any more victims of this music teacher, please reach out to us. Let us seek justice for you, and get you the help and care you will need."

Anyone with additional information, or who feels they may have been a victim of Troche was asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book. Click Here to Donate or Text "WFTS" to 50155