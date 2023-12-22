Watch Now
HCSO arrest second suspect in deadly stabbing in Tampa

Posted at 10:08 PM, Dec 21, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a second man in connection to a stabbing that left one man dead in Tampa on Nov. 25.

On Nov. 25, around 8:30 p.m., HCSO said they responded to the report of a stabbing in the 9200 block of Rock Harbour Way in Tampa. Deputies said when they arrived, they found a victim with upper body trauma and transported him to a local hospital.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

HCSO arrested Shamek Carter-Bowick, 23, in connection to the stabbing. Carter-Bowick was taken into custody by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

In November, HCSO arrested Ja'Quan Glymp, 34, for his involvement in the deadly stabbing.

Officials said Carter-Bowick is being charged with premeditated first-degree murder, robbery while wearing a mask (Firearm or Deadly Weapon), and armed burglary of a structure with assault or battery.

