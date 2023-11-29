HCSO arrest suspect in deadly stabbing in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a stabbing that left one man dead in Tampa on Saturday.

On Nov. 25, around 8:30 p.m., HCSO said they responded to the report of a stabbing in the 9200 block of Rock Harbour Way in Tampa. Deputies said when they arrived, they found a victim with upper body trauma and transported him to a local hospital.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

HCSO arrested Ja'Quan Glymp, 34, for his involvement in the deadly stabbing.

The victim was a construction supervisor at a site with Glymp.

Glymp is being charged with murder in the first degree, misuse of temporary tag, and driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

HCSO said detectives are working to identify other potential suspects in the case.