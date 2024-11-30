HCSO: Armed felon arrested during traffic stop in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A 37-year-old man is behind bars after a traffic stop in Riverview on Friday led to authorities discovering he was a seven-time convicted felon, officials said.

On Nov. 29, law enforcement officials conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Balm Riverview Road and McMullen Loop, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said in a news release.

After receiving consent to search the car that was pulled over, deputies found a loaded gun, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia located at the feet of David Lewis, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, HCSO said.

Lewis is a seven-time convicted felon who was on felony probation for driving while having a suspended or revoked license. He was arrested and charged with armed possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said the 37-year-old also faces a violation of his probation.

“This arrest highlights the importance of proactive policing in keeping dangerous individuals off our streets,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our deputies are committed to protecting our community and ensuring justice is served.”

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.