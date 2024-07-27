Watch Now
HCFR battles boat fire off Beer Can Island

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a boat fire off Beer Can Island on Saturday afternoon.

HCFR responded to the boat fire around 12:39 p.m. off Pine Key. The US Coast Guard was notified and responded to assist HCFR crews.

When crews arrived, they spotted a 35-foot cabin cruiser boat with visible smoke and flames.

The fire was quickly under control and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

