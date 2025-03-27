HCC students receive real-life shelter experience through vet tech program

TAMPA, Fla. — Veterinary technician is one of the fastest-growing careers in the nation, according to Hillsborough Community College. It’s one of the reasons why they are partnering up with the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

It’s called the Vet Tech Program, and Somnia Hevia is one of more than 40 Hillsborough Community College students participating. The program allows students to go off campus and into a real-life shelter.

“You can definitely read the textbook and learn the information but once you have that actual hands-on experience you are just more sure of yourself because you can actually handle the animals I think it sticks in my brain better,” said Hevia.

The Pet Resource Center takes in between 13,000 and 15,000 cats and dogs a year, 94 percent of which end up being adopted. They say it’s a lot of work for their vets, and they appreciate the help from students.

“They are doing everything from anesthesia to basic vaccines, to helping with spade, neuters, prepping the instruments,” said Chelsea Waldeck with the Pet Resource Center. “It’s so important to expose people, especially young people, to this field because it’s something that’s not going to go away anytime soon and we are working to help these pets in so many more ways than we have in the past.”

Vet Tech Program Director Vincent Centonze said there is a shortage of vet techs nationwide. That means many of these students will be in high demand once they graduate.

“They are going to go into strange environments all the time, so they have to be able to adapt and to see new situations and find their footing,” said Centonze.

Hevia said she’s already learned some new things in just the first few hours of the program.

“How the medications interact, and the science behind everything, why we do what we do, not just doing it because somebody told me how to do it, but why it needs to be done,” said Hevia.

This partnership also serves as a voice in the community for those who are unable to speak for themselves.

“Animals are such a part of people’s lives, and we really instill that human-animal bond in our students, and they are all about that and community service is what we do best,” said Centonze.