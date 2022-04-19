Watch
HART no longer to enforce mask requirements for passengers

Posted at 9:43 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 09:43:40-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Following the decision from a federal judge in Tampa on Monday to void the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation, the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) announced masks will no longer be required on their buses, vans, and streetcars.

According to HART, effective immediately, operators will no longer enforce passengers to wear masks on their vehicles.

"However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation environments. Customers and employees are still welcome to wear a mask in all settings," HART said.

In addition to their vehicles, HART also said people in their facilities, including work offices, will not have to wear masks.

