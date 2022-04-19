LIST | Airlines making masking optional after federal judge ruling

A federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rule making.

The White House announced it will be reviewing the decision but confirmed the Transportation Security Administration will stop enforcing a mask mandate.

Late Monday, Tampa International Airport announced masks are now optional effective immediately.

Per TSA’s removal of its federal mask mandate, masks are now optional at Tampa International Airport, effective immediately. Passengers, employees and guests are no longer required wear masks or face coverings in any of the facilities or terminals at TPA. — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) April 19, 2022

In response, airlines are issuing revisions to their safety guidelines for passengers. At this time, airlines like Allegiant, Breeze, Frontier, and Spirit, among others have yet to revise their policy on their respective websites.

This list will be updated as airlines may revise their respective policies.

Here's a list on updated guidance:

Alaska Airlines

"Due to a judicial decision in our federal court system, the mask mandate has been overturned, which means our guests and employees have the option to wear a mask while traveling in the U.S. and at work."

American Airlines

"American Airlines has prioritized the health and safety of its team members and customers throughout the pandemic and has supported the federal government’s measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. "

"In accordance with the Transportation Security Administration no longer enforcing the federal face mask mandate, face masks will no longer be required for our customers and team members at U.S. airports and on domestic flights."

Delta

"Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights."

"Delta employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they so choose. Wearing a well-fitting mask protects the wearer, even if others around them are not wearing masks."

JetBlue

"In line with Monday’s federal court ruling and the Transportation Security Administration’s guidance, mask wearing will now be optional on JetBlue. While no longer required, customers and crewmembers are welcome to continue wearing masks in our terminals and on board our aircraft."

"Regardless of the U.S. rule change, customers and crewmembers who are traveling internationally should always have a mask with them in case they continue to be required at their destination."

Southwest

"On Monday, a federal judge issued a decision stating the federal mask mandate for public transportation, including on airlines and at airports, is no longer in effect. Thereafter, the White House announced the masking order is not in effect, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will not enforce the federal mask mandate at this time."

"As a result of this development, effectively immediately, Southwest Employees and Customers will be able to choose whether they would like to wear a mask, and we encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal wellbeing."

United Airlines

"Effective immediately, masks are no longer required at United on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country’s mask requirements) or at U.S. airports."

"While this means that our employees are no longer required to wear a mask – and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the flying public – they will be able to wear masks if they choose to do so, as the CDC continues to strongly recommend wearing a mask on public transit."

