Report shows gun use among teenagers is on the rise

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Gun use among children is on the rise both nationally and in the Tampa Bay area. A recent report from Everytown shows children unintentionally shot and killed 157 people and injured 270 last year.

According to Safe and Sound Hillsborough, in 2022, 201 kids were arrested on firearm charges. In 2023, that number jumped up to 221.

This year, we are off to a bad start, with 74 children already dealing with firearm charges.

We sat down with one of those kids who is working to build his life back after getting caught with a gun in his backpack at school. We're not saying his name because he's only 17, but he wanted to share his story to raise awareness.

“You gotta hold yourself accountable for all your actions.”

This young man spent 21 days in juvenile detention and went through the gun offender program at Safe and Sound Hillsborough. He said it was a hard year full of reflection and regret.

He said ever since then, the projection of his life "slowed down."

In high school, he quickly had to grow up and face the consequences. As he sat in court and juvenile detention, he said he recalls recognizing the long road ahead.

“Yeah, you're nervous, though; you’re definitely nervous," he said. "Not something you want to get used to.”

He did his time and completed his programs, but now he frequently returns to Safe and Sound Hillsborough to keep himself on track and talk to other kids in similar situations.

As he works to spread his message, Safe and Sound Hillsborough is working to keep guns away from kids.

"We are in court every day, and we are seeing more and more juveniles getting their hands on guns," said CEO Freddy Barton.

Barton explained that 80% of guns that kids are getting come from unlocked cars. He said firearm owners need to properly lock up and store their guns.

He also said parents need to check their child's backpack and bedrooms to make sure they have not gotten a hold of a gun.

“We all have to do this together, or else we’re going to see these numbers increase,” Barton said.

Safe and Sound is also working with the Tampa Police Department, which recently received a grant from the Department of Justice to further address gun use among kids.