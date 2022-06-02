Group holds wedding ceremony to kick off Pride Month

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Clerk of the Court hosted the "Love is Love" Pride Month community wedding event at Joe Chillura Courthouse Square Park in downtown Tampa Thursday.

The Joe Chillura Park may seem like a regular park for some people but for four couples it’s the place they said yes to forever.

The newlyweds told ABC Action News that while they're excited to become "one" they're also overwhelmed by the amount of community support.

"I woke up and said, 'babe we’re getting married today!'" Angel Thompson said.

Shakinna and Angel are now the Thompson’s.

"We’re 32," Angel said. "So, we remember that time where it wasn’t legal. Again, growing up in Mississippi I got beat up for being gay. Many times. It was a lot. Family didn’t always support."

A couple dozen people gathered in downtown Tampa for the Love is Love ceremony.

"The message is that we embrace the LGBTQ+ community both in our work space and in our community and we are excited to do this for our community," Hillsborough County Clerk of Court & Comptroller Cindy Stuart said. "We feel like this is a public service we perform weddings every single day and this is just one more opportunity for us to perform a special wedding for this group."

Four couples exchanged vows and wedding rings during the quick and intimate ceremony.

"I’m so proud. I’m so, so proud to be able to be here," Tiffani Conner & Laura Conner said.

The Conners said getting married in downtown Tampa is life changing.

“It’s been a long long life with not feeling safe it really has and I’m glad that we live here," Conner said.

Stuart told us the first group Pride wedding ceremony was held in 2015.

"It’s just amazing. I'm having trouble with words," Conner said. "But, just being here and being able to do this is just life changing. It’s really wonderful and special."

Both the Conner's and the Thompson's said they're grateful for the couples before and after them that continue to help pave the way for equality.