Governor DeSantis vetoes bill that would have changed laws around using left lane

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have changed how drivers used the far-left lane on highways in the state.

The bill would have limited how drivers could use the left lane, with a few exceptions, including overtaking or passing another car, when getting ready to exit the road, and as directed by an official traffic control device.

In his veto message, DeSantis said, "The language of the bill is too broad and could lead to drivers being pulled over, ticketed, and fined for driving in the furthest left lane even if they are not impeding the flow of traffic or if there are few or no other cars in the immediate area."

DeSantis also said the bill may have increased traffic in urban areas as "drivers may decide to not utilize the further left-hand lane at all for fear of being ticketed."

In the state, it's recommended to use the left lane for passing only, but state statute also requires you to merge into the right lane for a faster-approaching car. That's regardless of the speed limit.

The 2024 version was the third attempt to get the bill passed.