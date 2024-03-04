Girl Scouts honoring four Women of Distinction this Women's History Month

TAMPA, Fla. — The Girls Scouts of West Central Florida is getting ready for its longest-running Women's History Month celebration, the Women of Distinction ceremony and luncheon.

Now in it's in 32nd year, four women will be honored at the luncheon held at Armature Works in Tampa on Friday.

"We tell our Girl Scouts, there are women in front of you that you can stand on their shoulders," said Cami Gibertini, President of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida. "That we hope to make their path a little bit easier, a little bit lighter and a little bit brighter by shining light on women in our community doing wonderful things."

ABC Action News Anchor Nadeen Yanes spoke with one of the women being honored, Bemetra Simmons, CEO and President of the Tampa Bay Partnership, to discuss what it's like being a woman in 2024.

To read more about the other local women being honored or for tickets to Friday's luncheon, click here.