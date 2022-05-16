Gas prices set a new record in Florida, AAA says

TAMPA, Fla. — A new day means a new record for gas prices in the state of Florida. AAA said the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline reached a new record high of $4.49 per gallon in Florida.

Gas prices have been rising for weeks across the country, but especially in Florida. Prices jumped roughly 30 cents in the past week with Floridians paying an average of more than $1.60 per gallon more than the same time last year.

"Drivers are dealing with unprecedented pain at the pump and things could soon get worse before they get better," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "We saw more big gains in the gasoline futures market late last week, which could trickle down to yet another 10-20 cent jump at the pump in the near future."

If prices jump another 20 cents per gallon, Florida gas prices will be approaching $4.75 a gallon for regular gas and any further upheaval or more volatility in the oil markets could send prices even higher.

AAA said a combination of oil prices above $105 a barrel, a tightening gasoline supply, and increasing demand with the summer travel season are all contributing to the record surge in gas prices in Florida and across parts of the U.S.

In the Tampa-St.Petersburg-Clearwater metro area, AAA estimates a gallon of regular gasoline will cost around $4.51 a gallon, which is 36 cents more than a week ago when the price was $4.15 a gallon. Further complicating matters is the price of diesel which now stands at $5.64 a gallon, making deliveries of all items and goods more expensive, including gas deliveries.

Florida's gas prices are also an outlier in the southeastern United States. Florida's closest neighbor, Georgia has an average price of $4 a gallon for drivers in that state. The state closest to Florida with gas above $4.30 a gallon is Virginia at $4.32 a gallon for regular gasoline.

The question for drivers is, will there be any relief soon?

According to AAA, the answer is no.

"Unfortunately, $4 gasoline is likely to be that unwelcome passenger on most Florida summer road trips," Jenkins continued. "At this point, the state average is not expected to exceed $5 a gallon. However, the fuel market is extremely unstable and things are changing by the day. Either way, drivers should expect gas prices to keep fluctuating throughout the summer and potentially the rest of the year."