Gas line rupture shuts down road in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A gas line rupture shut down a road in South Tampa on Thursday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m., crews from Tampa Fire Rescue, including a HazMat team, said they are currently on the scene to assess the situation.
South Himes Avenue is closed from West Tyson Avenue to West Ballast Point Boulevard.
There is no information yet on what caused the rupture.
DON'T GET SCAMMED
Since the number of Americans traveling this summer is predicted to rise, experts believe more scammers will be on the prowl. ABC Action News reporter Larissa Scott finds out how you can protect yourself and your bank account.
Experts warn of summer travel scams rising