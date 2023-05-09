Gaming Commission seizes illegal slot machines in Tampa, St. Pete

TAMPA, Fla. — On Gunn Highway, sandwiched between the Little Princess Spa and a salon academy, is the Lucky Game Lounge.

Bridget Coimbre, the lead educator at the Summit Salon Academy, is glad to see it go.

“We would just see sometimes a little bit of roughness at night. We would have our male educators escort our students out to their car to make sure they were safe," she said.

Following up on tips, the Florida Gaming Control Commission, just established a couple of years ago, raided the Lucky Game Lounge and seized 43 slot-machine-style games.

“These locations are not regulated. They are functioning under no rules whatsoever. And for the most part, exercise some predatory habits," said Gaming Control Director of Enforcement Carl Herlod.

Investigators said because these machines aren’t regulated, they don’t pay out like they should and are often adjusted to take advantage of those playing.

“The business model for these folks is take your money. Not to pay out money," said Herlod.

The Gaming Commission is also raiding a slot-machine arcade in St. Petersburg and others in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

They said they are finding more of these types of businesses operating than they expected.

“The way gambling is set up in the state is essentially prohibited unless it’s one of the few exceptions. So, unfortunately, these types of establishments don’t fit any of those exceptions. They are just illegal," said executive director Lou Trombetta.

Slot machines are only legal in Florida in parimutuel facilities in South Florida and the Seminole Properties like the Hard Rock.

According to The Data Bridge Market Research, video gambling took in almost $40 billion dollars in 2021.

Investigators said arrests will be made and the machines taken from here will likely be destroyed.