Fundraiser to raise money for local survivors of traumatic brain injury

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Caring for a loved one with a traumatic brain injury can be a financial struggle for many families. That's why Topgolf in Tampa will host a fundraiser on Sunday to raise money for local survivors of brain injuries.

Fifteen years ago, Queena Phu was just 18 years old and preparing to take a full scholarship to the University of Florida. Still, she was violently attacked and raped outside the Bloomingdale Regional Library in Valrico, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury.

"Yea, so, the progress has been slow," said Anna Donato, Queena's sister.

Her sister, Anna, and her mother have been by her side the entire time, but it comes with a financial sacrifice.

"It's really surprising how much insurance does not cover a lot of these expenses related to therapy and even some medications. So, it adds up. I know my sister's care out of pocket is about 75 thousand dollars a year," said Donato.

Last year, 13-year-old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was visiting relatives in Mexico when they had a car accident. Her parents and grandparents were killed.

Jasmin suffered a traumatic brain injury, but her family in Wimauma said she's recovering faster than doctors anticipated.

"I feel like it's just her strong will and, you know, attitude. She's the only sister out of four brothers. She's the youngest sister. So, I feel like she had to be a little bit strong," said Jasmin's brother, Cruz Cervantes.

Two of the three families will benefit from Sunday's fundraiser at Topgolf in Tampa.

They'll be food and games. Tickets start at $30 and proceeds will go towards medical, therapy and home care expenses. This is their first time doing the fundraiser since the pandemic began. But they said all are welcome.

