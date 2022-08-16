Wimauma girl wakes up after crash in Mexico kills parents, grandparents

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 12-year-old Wimauma girl is recovering after suffering severe injuries in a fatal car crash in Mexico.

Last month, Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia arrived in Tampa by air ambulance. She has been recovering at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Pete since mid-July.

"I have hope for her at least come back to us, speak to us and hug us, talk to us and smile," said Cruz Cervantes, Jasmin's older brother.

Jasmin is the sole survivor of the car crash that killed her parents and grandparents in June. A charter van crashed into her family's pick-up truck in Mexico.

Jasmin was sedated when she arrived in Tampa, last month. She is unable to speak, but is alert. Her family said she is able to move her hands and arms. She suffered a severe brain injury.

"She had a lot of brain damage, brain injuries, lacerations and damaged organs. Right now, she's stable. She's doing a lot better," said Cervantes.

Jasmin's bother said his sister will need speech therapy and rehabilitation to regain her mobility and strength.

He does not believe his sister comprehends the severity of the crash and the loss they suffered.

"That's going to have to be a conversation we have with her as a family whenever we feel like oh, okay, you know what, we think you're starting to understand more," said Cervantes.

A GoFundMe page continues to raise donations online.

"I don't like seeing her this way so we're hoping she does pull through...however long it takes because it's going to be a process, a long process, an expensive process, but we're going to be here for it," said Cervantes.

"Thank you to all who have been there and supporting us and those who still remember my family and my parents as the happy people they were. If we can continue to getting those prayers and whatever help we can get, it would be greatly appreciated from here on."