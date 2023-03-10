From Strawberry Festival to superstardom, Remembering when Taylor Swift came to Plant City

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Before Taylor Swift filled stadiums, she was on the stage in Plant City.

It was March 1, 2009, at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

“Back in the day, everyone came through the festival, especially the country acts,” said festival president Paul Davis.

Davis had just become festival president in 2009 and Swift was the first act he signed.

“When she did her meet and greet with fans, every single person she talked to she complimented something about them and was the nicest person. She was absolutely a joy to be around,” said Davis.

Paul said the Strawberry Festival let people sit in the grandstands for free.

There were 4000 seats.

But it became a safety issue when 8000 people lined up early in the afternoon.

“I went backstage and knocked on the bus and her mother came to the door and she said yes? And I told her the problem. And Taylor came running down the stairs and said I want to see. This is so exciting,” said Davis.

Lauren McNair was the festival queen that year and went to the concert and met Taylor too.

WFTS

“I remember walking on the stage that night and seeing a crowd of people that I had never seen at the Strawberry Festival before.”

Both Swift and McNair were 19 years old.

“She started talking to us about how high the stage was. That she hoped she didn’t fall off that night. She just talked to us like she was one of our friends from high school,” said McNair.

Since playing the Strawberry Festival, Taylor’s been back to Tampa several times, playing before much bigger crowds.

She’s got three concerts next month at Raymond James Stadium.

But Lauren says, like many fans, she will miss seeing the show this time.

“I couldn’t spend eight hours on the phone getting tickets. So I won’t be at her show. But I will always remember the great experience that I had with her 14 years ago,” said McNair.

Swift performs on her' Eras' tour at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 14 and 15.