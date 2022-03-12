Freeze warnings and wind chill advisories up as cold air rolls into Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — Now that the severe weather threat has ended for the Tampa Bay area, it's time to get those sweatshirts and winter coats out again for at least one more morning because the temperature will be dropping the rest of the day Saturday.

The cold front that brought the severe thunderstorms Saturday morning is already sending the mercury plummeting. This morning, most areas in the Tampa Bay region were in the 70s. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Combine that with gusty west/northwest winds and it will feel even cooler than that outside. Those winds are bringing with them colder and drier air for the overnight, and that could lead to some areas waking up to frost and freeze conditions Sunday morning.

Several buildings damaged in Ocala during severe weather Saturday

Morning low temperatures will fall into the 30s away from the coast from Hillsborough County south. North of I-4, will be the coldest with temperatures dropping to freezing or below in many areas.

WFTS A Freeze Warning is in effect for Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday.

If you've already planted for spring, your flowers could be in jeopardy. Cover them up if you can, or bring them inside.

Don't forget any outdoor pets! Make sure they have a warm place to sleep too!

The entire area is under a Wind Chill Advisory overnight Saturday into Sunday for what it will feel like with the gusty winds and cold air rolling that could give the area wind chill values as low as 25°!

Just for reference...it was 90° in a few spots Friday away from the coast. By Sunday morning, it will feel like the 20s in those same areas.

Thankfully, the cold won't last long for the region as temperatures will quickly rebound back to 80° by Monday. Only in Florida!