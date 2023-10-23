Former USF basketball player Omos ready for WWE Royal Rumble

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The big man in the WWE known as Omos, The Nigerian Giant, wasn’t always a superstar.

He was Jordan Omogbehin, a center for the University of South Florida men’s basketball team from 2012-14.

“Just that experience of being tough and executing whatever you’re going through,” Omos told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger. “Just the drills they put us through to get ready for basketball season. It gave me the tenacity that I needed for the business that I am in today.”

Omos moved to Florida from Nigeria when a basketball scout for the Toronto Raptors noticed him at 13 years old.

“I moved here in college in 2010, and this has been my home ever since,” he said. “Every time I come here, I’m coming home. Coming here when I was in college, going down Bearss by USF, Fowler, Fletcher.”

He played just two seasons for the Bulls before transferring after the 2014 season. Five years later, he signed with WWE. Now he’s looking forward to Royal Rumble coming to Tropicana Field in January — his Tampa Bay home.

“I know from past pay-per-views we’ve done we hit milestone after milestone,” Omos said. “We’re going to hit another one next year. I think that is going to help put eyes on what a beautiful place St. Petersburg is.”

Omos is a performer unlike many wrestling fans have seen before. His size also is reason enough to watch him at Royal Rumble.

“I am the attraction of the show,” he said. “They don’t call me the Nigerian Giant for nothing. I’m 7'3", 410 pounds. I am the largest human being people have ever seen in their life. When you buy your tickets, you’re coming to see all of this.”

WFTS Omos with ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger

The last time Tampa Bay fans saw a live Rumble was back in 1995.