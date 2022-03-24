Teacher at Seffner school for kids with disabilities accused of inappropriately touching student

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a teacher at a local school for children with disabilities is facing charges for inappropriately touching a student.

Matthew Hike, 33, was a teacher at Livingstone Academy and an assistant football coach at Bloomingdale High School.

According to the school's website, Hike was a lead teacher at Livingstone Academy Seffner. The website said Livingstone is, "an independent, non-profit, Private School program that specializes in serving the unique needs of children with learning disabilities." There are four different locations.

The school reached out to the sheriff's office after the grandmother of the victim reported that a teacher inappropriately touched her grandchild, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives said Hike was identified through investigative means and was found to have shared several images of a pornographic nature with the juvenile.

Hike is charged with five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, and three counts of selling or distributing obscene material to a minor.

"Those adults in positions of trust who prey on our children and victimize them have no place in our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This suspect did not have the student in his class, but instead targeted the juvenile in the hallway, gaining the victim's trust and friendship before committing this heinous crime."

ABC Action News is showing Hike's mugshot because there could be additional victims.

Any additional victims who may have experienced abuse by Hike are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (813) 247-8200.

The Hillsborough County School District said Hike was a volunteer coach at Bloomingdale High and would no longer be working with the district.