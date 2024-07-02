Florida's free Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program can help parents offset childcare costs

TAMPA, Fla. — We continue to look for ways to save you money on childcare since we know how expensive it can be. As we told you recently, childcare for two kids is outpacing the cost of housing in Florida.

Some good news for parents who may not be aware—Florida offers free Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten when your child turns four, and the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County said it’s a perfect time to sign up.

Dr. Fred Hicks, the CEO of the ELC of Hillsborough, said about 70% of kids who go through VPK end up ready to enter kindergarten the following year. The chances of being ready are much lower when a child doesn’t attend VPK.

The past year for five-year-old Vincent Colon has been really transformative.

“VPK has been amazing for him,” said Sander Colon, Vincent’s dad. “It’s a 180-degree change for him, to be honest.”

In person, Vincent smiled wide, which turned into a smirk when his dad made that comment. No amount of change can take away the embarrassment a kid feels when their parent gushes about them.

“I’m the most proud parent in the world. We’ve been checking his progress in the three evaluations he gets throughout the year at the beginning and midterm and at the end of the year and he progressed awesomely.”

And then, Vincent gave a palm to the face. Vincent, I hate to say it, but that embarrassment doesn’t go away when you're an adult, and your loving parents will continue to gush over you even when they’re older.

No, but really—Vincent’s parents say his personality has blossomed. He went from not playing with any kids to jumping right in at the playground.

On field trips, his mom, Janet Diaz Montes, said, “He rode on the bus with the other children, and I just met them there, and that was exciting for him because he could see what some of his friends do on the ride, and then we talk about that at home.”

Diaz Montes also works at the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. For years, she’s helped other parents sign their kids up for Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten. Her experience with Vincent has proved to her family that it works.

“We struggled at the beginning with homework. He had no idea what homework was, or he had no idea how to spell his name, how to write it out,” she said. “And so now he knows those things. And he started identifying, like, look, it’s V, that’s my letter!”

VPK is free to any child that’s four years old in the state of Florida.

“It’s 540 hours of instruction, getting their child ready for kindergarten, focusing on literacy as well as math readiness,” said Dr. Hicks.

He said kids are assessed three times while in VPK to track their growth and development. Most kids end up ready for kindergarten, but if they aren’t, they offer a summer boost program that’s also free to get them across the finish line.

Their goal this year is to sign up 12,000 children.

“In most cases, many of the children come to VPK and then attend the entire day because parents pay for the second half of the day. Some parents don’t choose to do that. You still have the option of picking your child up after their VPK instruction,” said Dr. Hicks.

Many school districts in our area offer VPK—Hillsborough and Pinellas County, for example, charge parents 100 a week to supplement the additional hours. It’s cheaper if your child qualifies for free or reduced lunch.

To sign your child up for VPK through the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County, click here.