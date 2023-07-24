Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday starts today

Getting your children ready for the new school year can be pricey. From new clothes to backpacks and crayons, it can quickly add up.

Starting Monday, July 24, through August 6, parents can take advantage of the state's back-to-school sales tax holiday.

One mom we talked with said it's better than nothing because buying supplies this year will be a challenge.

"Honestly, don't know how we're going to do it," Brooke Rosenberg, a mom of three in school, said.

She said basic school supplies will nearly break the bank.

"The price of everything is going up. Crayons, even at the dollar store, it's $1.25 now. It's not even a dollar," Rosenberg explained.

Rosenberg said a few years ago, she was spending around $200 per child, which included school uniforms. Now, she's looking at a total of $1,500 ahead of the first day of school.

"You can ask every mother here. I'm sure they're going through the same thing," Rosenberg added.

She said as a mom, you make it work.

"Next weekend, we're going to go to Raymond James on the 29th to get free backpacks," Rosenberg said.

She's also taking advantage of the back-to-school tax holiday. Shoes, certain school supplies and puzzles are eligible.

Economist Chris Jones said for some families, you'll likely get the most bang for your buck on clothes and computers.

"Even if you've got multiple kids, you're probably going to be under $40 overall in terms of tax savings, but when you think about clothing, and computer purchases, those are definitely things that, I think, if you've got the money to spend regardless of where your income is, that's a good investment," Jones explained.

He said you could save up to $100 on clothing and up to $600 on computers.

Jones added the downside to the tax holiday is that it's around the first of the month, and while many people would like to jump on discounted supplies, they just don't have that flexibility.

"If you're a lower income household, and you've only got so much money in the bank, you may not have enough in the savings to take advantage of this two-week window between the 24th and the 6th, because your priorities got to be getting that rent paid, and you're just going to have to spend the money on the school related items whenever you have it to spend," Jones added.

"It's not much, but anything does help," Rosenberg said.