Florida woman uses her retirement money every year to give back to the community

TAMPA, Fla — One local woman is spreading holiday cheer by buying dozens of people lunch...and she's using her own retirement money to make it happen.

"Food always makes everybody happy, I think!” Patricia Phelps said.

For about a decade, Phelps has been on a mission to spread more joy in her community. It’s why every year, she saves up her retirement money to give back in various ways.

“It’s all about giving love back to our community, that we really love so much,” Phelps said.

Thursday, Phelps picked up the tab for dozens of Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts employees ordering lunch at a local food truck.

“They put up with so much stuff. I'm just grateful that they sit there and they smile and just continue to do a wonderful job,” Phelps explained.

Phelps said the joy from doing a small gesture like buying someone lunch is unmatched, and watching people spread that same joy while sharing hugs is what fuels her life purpose.

“A hug, it releases endorphins. So that way, you're happy, and if I can make them happy for a few hours, that is my blessing,” Phelps added.

She said she’s been working since she was 15 and knows many employees go without a ‘thank you.’ While their plates are full, Phelps says so is her heart.

“Merry Christmas to everybody, and share the love, ok?” Phelps asked of the group.