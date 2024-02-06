Watch Now
Florida woman arrested for 2023 DUI crash that left 1 dead in Hillsborough County

Officials said she was driving with a 3-year-old during the time of the crash
Posted at 12:06 PM, Feb 06, 2024
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested Monday following an investigation into a December 2023 crash that killed a pedestrian.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office charged Tamra Warden, 34, with DUI manslaughter, child neglect, and DUI accompanied by a person under 18 when she allegedly hit and killed a woman on Dec. 19.

Deputies responded to the crash around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Harney Road and Williams Road, where they found Sabrina Rohrback, 30, lying in the road.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but Rohrback passed away at the scene. Investigators said she was walking northeast on the paved shoulder of Harney Road when Warden allegedly veered off the road, striking and killing Rohrback.

HCSO said Warden also had a three-year-old in the car and had a BAC of 0.14, more than .06 over the legal limit. Warden turned herself into the Orient Road Jail to face the charges.

