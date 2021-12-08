Watch
Florida Strawberry Festival headline entertainment tickets go on sale Thursday

Florida Strawberry Festival
Posted at 12:31 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 12:32:42-05

PLANT CITY, Fla. — It's that time of the year! Thursday morning tickets for the headline entertainment shows at the Florida Strawberry Festival go on sale.

The line-up of artists includes Lauren Daigle, Sam Hunt, Sammy Hager & The Circle, Nelly, Zach Williams, Lady A, The Beach Boys, TESLA and more.

RELATED: Concert lineup announced for 2022 Florida Strawberry Festival

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. and can be purchased here.

"The release of our headline entertainment lineup is always a real crowd-pleaser," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis, "and we think this year's lineup is one of our best! From rock to worship, rap to country, polka to a cappella - we've got a little something for everyone to enjoy!"

Advance tickets for admission are also available beginning Thursday and can be bought while purchasing tickets for shows.

Advance admission tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 12 years old and children 5 years old and under are admitted free.

Beginning March 3, admission tickets purchased at the gates will be $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old and free for children 5 years old and under.

