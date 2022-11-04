Florida State Fair announces 2023 tickets and armband flash sale

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced a flash sale for armbands and that tickets have officially gone on sale for 2023.

Tickets can be purchased starting Friday, Nov. 4 at 10:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. on the final day of the fair. Advanced tickets are cheaper than they are at the gate, starting at just $10.

The flash sale will be held for 12 hours only, starting Friday at 10:00 a.m. and ending at 10:00 p.m. Anyday armbands will cost $18 with no added fees.

Last year, the fair unveiled several new food items, including funnel cake tacos, loaded pickle nachos and deep-fried banana pudding.

RELATED: 2022 Florida State Fair: Everything you need to know

For more information on the Florida State Fair, head to their website.