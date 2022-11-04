Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Florida State Fair announces 2023 tickets and armband flash sale

Florida state fair
Posted at 7:24 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 07:31:44-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced a flash sale for armbands and that tickets have officially gone on sale for 2023.

Tickets can be purchased starting Friday, Nov. 4 at 10:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. on the final day of the fair. Advanced tickets are cheaper than they are at the gate, starting at just $10.

The flash sale will be held for 12 hours only, starting Friday at 10:00 a.m. and ending at 10:00 p.m. Anyday armbands will cost $18 with no added fees.

Last year, the fair unveiled several new food items, including funnel cake tacos, loaded pickle nachos and deep-fried banana pudding.

RELATED: 2022 Florida State Fair: Everything you need to know

For more information on the Florida State Fair, head to their website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABCActionNewsPlus-480-360.png

Watch local news on your schedule