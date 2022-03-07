Florida gas prices top $4 a gallon with no relief in sight

TAMPA, Fla. — As Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global oil markets into turmoil; gas prices in the Tampa Bay area are rising to levels not seen in more than a decade.

According to AAA, gas prices in the Tampa/St.Petersburg/Clearwater area is now at $3.97 gallon for unleaded. The prices jumped nearly $0.50 in a week as oil prices climbed above $100 a barrel last week and rose to nearly $130 a barrel in Monday morning trading.

The record-high average gas price for unleaded in the Tampa/St. Petersburg/Clearwater area is $4.00 a gallon in July 2008. The area is likely to climb past that price in the coming days. However, when adjusted for inflation, to truly break the record, average gas prices would have to exceed $5.12.

AAA found the most expensive gas in the state, on average, was in the West Palm Beach/Boca Raton metro area at $4.11 a gallon for regular unleaded. The cheapest metro area in the state was in Sebring where the average for a gallon of unleaded was $3.96.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.07 a gallon. The state with the cheapest gas was Missouri at $3.63 while California had the most expensive gas at $5.34 a gallon.