Florida drivers paying highest gas prices in the southeast

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida drivers continue to pay the highest price for a gallon of gasoline of any surrounding state.

As of Monday morning, AAA reported the average price of gasoline in Florida was $4.76 a gallon. In Hillsborough County, the price was slightly more at $4.77 a gallon, the same price as Manatee and Sarasota County. Pinellas and Pasco County both checked in $4.76 a gallon.

Polk and Hernando Counties both had the cheapest gas in the Tampa Bay area at $4.75 a gallon. Overall, the average price of a gallon of gas is nearly $2 more than at the same time in 2021.

RELATED: National average for a gallon of gas hits another record

The highest price for a gallon of gasoline in Florida is in Palm Beach County at $4.90.

Mid-grade and premium gas now cost more than $5 a gallon for a gallon. On Monday, diesel in Florida ran $5.56 a gallon.

AAA said there doesn't seem to be an end in sight to the rising prices for gas.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

The largest component of gas prices, crude oil, continued to rise throughout last week. Prices for WTI Crude and BRENT Crude remained at nearly $120 a barrel in Monday morning trading.