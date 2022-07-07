Florida Board of Education releases 2021-2022 school and district grades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education released its school and district grades for the 2021-2022 academic year Thursday with Hillsborough and Pinellas Public Schools earning the grade of B.

Pasco County Schools also checked in with a grade of B as did Hernando County and Manatee County Schools. Sarasota County Schools had the highest grade in the Tampa Bay area, earning an A for the past school year.

Polk County Schools posted a C grade, one of the lowest district grades in the Tampa Bay area. The full district and school grades can be seen below along with a guide to understanding the data.

