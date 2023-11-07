Florida AG takes legal action against solar company for "scamming hundreds of consumers"

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody took legal action Tuesday against a Tampa-based solar company and its owners for scamming hundreds of consumers.

According to the attorney general's office, MC Solar and Roofing and its owners, Armando Almirall, Raman Chopra, and Michael Crowder, used a variety of sales forces, misrepresentations, and finance companies to induce consumers into entering expensive residential solar agreements.

After securing the financing, the owners of the company then paid themselves without completing installations and damaged consumers’ homes in some cases.

Attorney General Moody said records showed the owners transferred funds from the company account to personal accounts, including accounts belonging to friends and family members.

According to the civil complaint, MC Solar performed all steps to market and commit the consumer to a solar contract, then took money without installing solar systems or abandoned the job in various stages.

When systems did get installed, they did not pass inspection and/or did not connect to the electrical grid.

The owners also promised systems to be fully operational within weeks to a few months. However, they neglected the contracts and failed to respond to consumers’ repeated phone calls, emails, and text messages.

Frustrated consumers also visited the Tampa office, to which the owners fled and locked the doors.

The investigation further revealed that MC Solar enticed consumers with federal tax incentives, guaranteed 25-year warranties, and misrepresented financing costs and interest rates. Many ended up owing monthly payments on costly loans, and some even paid out of pocket to make systems operational.

The civil action seeks to permanently ban them from engaging in certain activities related to the solar business due to the company's actions violating Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, the Florida Home Solicitation Sale Act, and other Florida Statutes.

The full civil complaint is below.

Oag v. Mc Solar Complaint by ABC Action News on Scribd