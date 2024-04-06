Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Firefighters battle suspicious house fire

No injuries after house catches fire
Hillsborough Fire Rescue battles suspicious fire
Hills. County Fire Rescue
Hillsborough Fire Rescue battles suspicious fire
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 12:30:09-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

Dispatch received calls around 9:24 a.m. reporting fire coming from the home in the 7000 block of Thrasher Drive in Tampa.

Fire rescue officials say they arrived on scene to a working structure fire with a possible occupant inside the home.

According to fire rescue, they did a search and found no occupants. Officials say the fire was under control within 20 minutes.

Officials say the fire is under investigation and is considered suspicious.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.