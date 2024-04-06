Firefighters battle suspicious house fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

Dispatch received calls around 9:24 a.m. reporting fire coming from the home in the 7000 block of Thrasher Drive in Tampa.

Fire rescue officials say they arrived on scene to a working structure fire with a possible occupant inside the home.

According to fire rescue, they did a search and found no occupants. Officials say the fire was under control within 20 minutes.

Officials say the fire is under investigation and is considered suspicious.