Firefighters battle sailboat fire in Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Crews battled a sailboat fire in Apollo Beach on Tuesday.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says the 45-foot sailboat was on fire while docked behind a home on Chipaway Drive.

Officials used a fire boat to fight the flames from the water alongside crews on land.

Firefighters fought the blaze for more than an hour before they fully extinguished it.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

There were no injuries in the fire and the cause is under investigation.