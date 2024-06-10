Fire leads to explosions inside Gibsonton home

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Crews battled a fire that fully engulfed a home in Gibsonton Sunday night and continued into early Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said firefighters arrived at the two-story home on Kracker Avenue around 11:06 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Callers told HCFR that there were also explosions occurring inside the house.

Firefighters declared the fire under control within an hour of the operation. No one was injured during the incident and all occupants have been accounted for.

Investigators are currently on the scene to determine how the fire started.