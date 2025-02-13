Fire breaks out at Hyde Park Cafe in Tampa, no injuries reported: TFR

TAMPA, Fla — A fire broke out at the Hyde Park Cafe in Tampa while the nightclub was closed Wednesday afternoon.

Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said crews were dispatched to Hyde Park Cafe at the 1800 block of West Platte Street at around 3:30 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the nightclub when fire crews arrived.

TFR said they were able to get the fire under control in about 25 minutes.

Traffic had to be diverted around the fire for about an hour and a half, which caused delays. The road has been reopened, according to TFR.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.