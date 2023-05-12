Fire at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Tampa sends 9 to the hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — Nine people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a fire on the 11th floor of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Tampa.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the call initially came in as a structure fire with smoke on the 11th floor of the hotel. The first fire engine crew on the scene called it a working fire until they could establish exactly what was going on inside the hotel.

Tampa Fire Rescue said the scene eventually became a three-alarm fire due to the large number of people inside the hotel. Firefighters went door to door to evacuate the hotel due to the fire and smoke.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, which was called small by Tampa Fire Rescue, to the 11th floor. However, some smoke also made it down to the 10th floor of the hotel.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, nine people were taken to local hospitals for minor medical conditions as a result of the fire and evacuation.

As of 9 a.m., officials said floors eight and below have reopened to customers.

Fire investigators are at the hotel, but no cause has been determined at this time.