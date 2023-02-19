FHP: Second hit-and-run reported on US-92

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a pedestrian was killed in another hit-and-run, according to Florida Highway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 7:20 p.m., a pedestrian crossing US-92 west of Pasadena Drive was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

A 61-year-old Plant City man was killed at the scene after the vehicle did not stop.

The right headlamp and side mirror were damaged.

FHP believes that the car might be a small van or pickup truck.

This was the second hit-and-run that was reported on US-92 this weekend.