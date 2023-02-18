FHP: Fatal Hillsborough Crash US-92

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday morning that killed one person and injured another.

A vehicle was going east on US-92 west of Charlie Taylor Road around 3:13 a.m., according to FHP, as two people crossed the roadway.

FHP said the two people got in the way of the vehicle and were hit.

One pedestrian, a 40-year-old Plant City man, died, while another, a 28-year-old Plant City male, was seriously injured.

According to troopers, the vehicle fled the site of the incident and continued east.

“The Florida Highway Patrol is reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash and the challenges law enforcement face when investigating a hit-and-run crash,” the FHP said in a statement. “If involved in a crash, stay at the scene and call for help. Leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death is against the law.”

The car is described as a 2007-2014 model silver or gray Mercedes Benz C-Class, with frontal damage, including a headlamp and grill.

If you know anything about the crash, call *FHP or **TIPS.