TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police are investigating a fatal shooting in downtown Tampa. It happened just before around 9:30 p.m. at the 900 block of North Franklin Street.

TPD confirms that one man is dead and several people were injured in the shooting.

Tampa police have not provided additional details on what happened that led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh browser at abcactionnews.com for updates.