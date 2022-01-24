2 shot outside Tampa's Club Eden

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say two people are recovering in the hospital after they were found shot on the sidewalk outside of Club Eden early on Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the club for a disturbance just after 1 a.m. At the scene, officers found the two victims suffering from their wounds on the sidewalk and applied first-aid.

The victims were taken to Tampa General. According to police, they are both expected to recover from their wounds.

Police say the firearm was found at the scene and said the incident is "contained to the parties that were involved in the altercation at the club."

The investigation is ongoing.