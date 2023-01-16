Family shares love for Bucs for 50 years

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Christopher Hatton was at the very first Tampa Bay Buccaneers game back in 1976.

He was ten years old.

“I have an older brother and an older sister, but I was the sports guy. And I always went with my mom and dad and it was a lot of fun because that was truly how I bonded with my dad," said Hatton.

The Hatton family is one of about 150 that are part of the 50-year Krewe.

Those are people who put down deposits on season tickets three years before the NFL even awarded Tampa a franchise.

“It’s all about loyalty. And there are definitely fans like people who grew up here that are those 150. And a whole lot more than 150 loyal Buccaneer fans. Certainly," said Hatton.

Christopher’s father Lon Hatton, started the family fandom.

He was a Tampa native and former chairman of the Tampa Sports Authority.

Together dad and son went to games together for decades.

One of the most memorable came in 2007 when Michael Spurlock returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

“If you are a Buccaneers fan, you know that we had never returned a kickoff for a touchdown. And literally, my dad and I got up and all of a sudden, he starts to turn the corner and we know it. And we start jumping up and down. And he was a 71-year-old man at the time. And I was a 40-year-old. And we were in each other's arms, jumping up and down. And it was an experience I will never forget," said Hatton.

Lon Hatton passed away in 2012, but Christopher has brought those season tickets and love for the Buccaneers to his own family.

Starting with his wife, Samantha.

“When we got married, we got married on a bye week," said Samantha.

Now, the Hatton’s go to games with their five kids and many friends.

“We rotate children in and out. We rotate our friends in and out," said Samantha.

But it all started with Christopher’s father, who was willing to put his money down for a team that didn’t yet exist.

“I think it’s a testament to the faith you have to have in the Bucs from the beginning all the way to today," said Samantha.

“I’m just honored to be his son and to hope to carry on that legacy certainly, our children will as well," said Christopher.