Family of mother killed during Silver Oaks shooting sues apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — "This is the hardest thing I have ever had to deal with," said Vernessa Howard, grandmother of LaToya Gay.

LaToya was visiting Silver Oaks Apartments in January when gunfire rang out. In an effort to protect her seven-year-old daughter, Gay was fatally struck.

Fast forward months later, fighting through her tears, Vernessa Howard and her family returned to the apartment complex. This time, with a clear message, they want to see a change in the community.

"Her not being here just doesn't feel right. It doesn't feel whole. I don't know if we'll ever feel whole. I don't know if we'll ever feel the same," she said, reflecting on the months since LaToya passed.

But Tuesday's meeting highlighted a larger plan to make sure other families don't feel what their family is.

"Generational devastation. Inexcusable indifference. That's why the Haggard Law Firm stands beside LaToya Gay's family as they announced the filing of a lawsuit against ARCO Management of Florida. And SP Johnson Kenneth Court. The two companies that should and were supposed to care about safety," said Adam Finkel, a lawyer with Haggard Law Firm.

This lawsuit laid out how the family feels Silver Oaks and its parent companies hold some of the responsibility for Gay's death.

"They knew that Silver Oaks was riddled with bullets and violent crime. But they largely ignored their property. They allow criminals to feel safer than citizens," said Finkel.

The lawsuit points to specific safety measures they feel the apartment complex neglected. Attorney Adam Finkel said the management never met with residents about safety measures or made any changes prior to the shooting.

Some of those issues are ones we've outlined in our reporting over the years.

"From top down, when they first took over ownership and management, they should be reaching out to the police department, reaching out to community leaders, speaking with every single resident that they can possibly get in touch with, about what needs to be done here for residents and guests to feel safer," Finkel said.

"For the gates as they're working today to always work for guards to be effectively patrolling the property, and keeping those that don't belong here out for identifying different holes throughout the complex where criminals are going in and out and finding out why too many residents wake up to the sounds of gunfire," he added.

We reached out to Silver Oaks about the allegations laid out in the lawsuit. We didn't receive a response.

As for the case, police released video of the suspects following the shooting, yet they've only arrested one person so far.

"We're hurting. I cry every night. I think it's worse because we don't know who actually did it. We just want justice for her and so this doesn't happen to anyone else," said Tiondra Parker, the victim's sister.

Right now, there's no court date set for the civil case.