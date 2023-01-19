Watch Now
Woman shot, killed after multiple shootings at Tampa apartment complex, detectives say

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:01 PM, Jan 18, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman has died after she was shot on Wednesday night at a Tampa apartment complex.

The Tampa Police Department said they found the woman after arriving at Silver Oaks Apartments. She was taken to a local hospital before passing away on Thursday.

Detectives added that they're working through what they believe to be multiple shootings at the complex. It was not stated if the shootings were related.

According to TPD, no arrests have been made so far.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

