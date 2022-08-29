Fall semester starts at the University of Tampa on Monday, with thousands of students heading back to campus

TAMPA, Fla. — The fall semester starts Monday at the University of Tampa.

This means there are students on campus from near and far.

“Apollo Beach,” said UT Freshman Gabriella Ruiz.

“I’m coming from Long Island, New York,” said UT Freshman Ethan Gates.

“We are from Monroe, Connecticut,” said Eric Stone, father of a UT freshman.

“We are really excited to kick off this new semester,” said Stephanie Russell Krebs, Vice President for Student Affairs at UT.

Last week students moved into their dorms, many with the help of their families.

“We are dropping off our youngest son to the University of Tampa,” said Stone.

Students and families told ABC Action News they chose UT for a variety of reasons.

“I just really like the area of Tampa, and it’s a big up-and-coming city, and the campus is absolutely gorgeous,” said Gates.

“I think the warm weather and good reputation," said Stone.

“They have a really good forensics program, and it’s my first year, so I didn’t want to travel anywhere crazy. Stay close to home that way, in case I get a little homesick, I can just go right back,” said Ruiz.

As they prepare for a busy semester, the university said there are several new additions this semester, including:



a new technology building

a new help desk for students

the second phase of the fitness center is now complete with a lap pool

UT is launching two new undergraduate programs this fall; data science and environmental studies

"We have a beautiful new Ans Sonora that is the centerpiece of our Sykes plaza, named after John and Susan Sykes. We are thrilled as to what the musical sculpture will be to our campus community,” said Russell Krebs.

“We want students to fully engage in the university experience. You know these students have had a different last couple of years, and now we are really back to a very traditional college experience, and we want students to experience everything and have a great time,” she added.

While COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, UT officials still want students to stay safe. Here’s how:



testing is available on campus

leaders said student should not come to class if they’re sick

UT is encouraging vaccines and booster

officials are asking students to monitor their health

UT encourages students to follow healthy habits like frequent hand washing

The school is actively watching community spread closely with a team of professionals and health experts.

“If anything needs to change, we are able and ready to do it,” said Russell Krebs.

In the meantime, students who spoke with ABC Action News said they’re excited to start this fall semester, especially the freshman class.

“Just really branching out seeing new things and meeting new people,” said Gates.

“I’m looking forward to my criminology classes. That is like the biggest; I’m so excited. Criminology and criminal justice. All of that is my favorite,” said Ruiz.

Their families are excited to watch them succeed.

“Well wishes are — have a great time, take it serious, consistently beats intensity and enjoy the experience,” said Stone.