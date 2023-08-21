Fall semester begins Monday for University of South Florida students

TAMPA, Fla. — The fall semester for University of South Florida students begins on Monday, August 21.

USF students near and far have spent the past few days moving into their new homes on campus, many with the help of their families.

“It’s just crazy that I condensed all my stuff just into these bins basically,” said incoming freshman Colby Greenwood.

“I’m really excited for him at this point. I think this should be a really fun experience. I think he’s going to learn a lot and I’m really excited about USF,” said parent, Matthew Greenwood.

As classes start, thousands of students are returning to campus, and within that group are freshmen ready to experience college for the first time.

“I’m going to be a freshman; it’s my first time in college. And I’m like excited but also nervous. Like I feel the nerves like first time away from home, but I’m really excited,” said Colby Greenwood.

“At first, it was a little like overwhelming, I guess, but once I moved in and was situated and got kind of like a schedule, it kind of just became normal for me,” said incoming freshman Jaylee Luna.

Students and school officials said they’re ready for the fall semester to begin.

“My favorite part is the students and how excited they are about the prospect of coming to school, being here on campus, being part of the whole campus experience,” said Rhea Law, President of USF.

There are several new additions students will notice this semester, including:



The Judy Genshaft Honors College building

Student Health and Wellness Center on the Tampa Campus

813 Quick Eats, an AI-controlled convenience store

The Chalsty Rehabilitation Experiential Learning Lab for Physical Therapy students

New pickleball courts on the St. Petersburg campus

“This year, we’re celebrating just newly entering into the AAU, which is the highest academic achievement for a university. So that’s good news for our students, that’s good news for our faculty. It really shows that this university is on a trajectory of just moving up, and we’re excited about that,” said Law.