Fall semester begins at the University of South Florida; thousands of students to return to campus

TAMPA — The fall semester starts on Monday for University of South Florida students.

Most students who are living in dorms this year have already moved in ahead of the first day of classes.

According to USF, there’s a record number of students living on campus this fall, about 7,400 between Tampa and St. Petersburg.

ABC Action News caught up with some of them and their families as they moved in last week, like Antonio Pena, who dropped off his freshman daughter.

“She’s been nothing but excited. She’s been happy. I think she’s really looking forward to the move and going off to college to do her first year away from home,” said Pena.

School officials have been preparing all summer long to be ready for students this fall.

Here’s what’s new:



USF is now offering several majors, including data intelligence, cyber security, urban education leadership, information assurance and cybersecurity management, and rehabilitation counseling and disability sciences.

USF is expanding the Hospitality and Tourism Management Program to help keep up with local industry demand.

The indoor performance facility will open on the Tampa campus this fall. It will have an entire football field inside.

“I want our students to get involved and get excited about what we’re doing and really focus in on the whole experience,” said Rhea Law, USF President.

Keeping students safe and healthy this semester is still top of mind.

Here’s how USF will work to help limit the COVID-19 spread:



The school said students should stay home if they’re not feeling well.

USF asks that students wash their hands regularly.

While face masks are not required, officials want students to consider wearing on indoors and in large crowds.

USF is strongly encouraging vaccines and booster shots.

Testing is available on campus.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make this a really important experience for them,” said Law.

As leaders welcome incoming freshmen and returning students on Monday for the first day of classes, they’re encouraging them to take advantage of everything USF has to offer.

“We have so many things going on, so many committees, so many opportunities to meet with your peers, so many opportunities to study and learn new things,” said Law.